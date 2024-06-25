Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a popular pub in Buxton will also be running a second venue just down the road.

Mat and Emma Blackwood who run The Old Sun Inn in Higher Buxton have announced they have taken over The New Inn on the Market Place.

Mat said: “We're extremely excited and proud to announce we have now completed the freehold purchase of The New Inn on Buxton's Market Place from Robinson's Brewery.

“We will be opening for business very soon, following a full refurbishment, and we are very keen to restore the pub to its former glory, creating a stylish, relaxed, safe, and professionally run environment for all of our guests.

Mat and Emma Blackwood, owners of The Old Sun Inn, have taken on The new Inn on Buxton's Market Place. Photo Jason Chadwick

"It’s going to come back as a lovely grown up pub with a great atmosphere.”

The New Inn was closed on July, 25, 2023 and went on the freehold market in October 2023 and Mat said he was on the phone to Robinson’s the day it went on the market.

“We always wanted to have a freehold, where it’s our names over the doors and us in charge and we didn’t want to leave Buxton so when it came on the market we snapped it up.”

Mat and Emma previously ran The Duke in Burbage and 53 Degrees North, which later merged with the Tap House.

The New Inn Buxton

This venture ended in 2022 and the duo briefly had The George Hotel in Hayfield.

Looking to the future of The New Inn Mat said: “As a fully independent business, we're looking forward to partnering with the many local brewers and producers we have around our town, most of whom we've had the pleasure of dealing with in the past, and are very much looking forward to dealing with again.”

They say this new venture will not take anything away from the ever popular Old Sun Inn.

Mat said: “It is very much business as usual, and we are not going to make any changes to the way we operate; it's a great pub, which will complement The New Inn perfectly, and we're planning to be here for many years to come.”

He added: “We look forward to sharing our progress as we approach our opening date.