Buxton pub owners take on a new town centre venture and want to bring it back to it’s former glory
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mat and Emma Blackwood who run The Old Sun Inn in Higher Buxton have announced they have taken over The New Inn on the Market Place.
Mat said: “We're extremely excited and proud to announce we have now completed the freehold purchase of The New Inn on Buxton's Market Place from Robinson's Brewery.
“We will be opening for business very soon, following a full refurbishment, and we are very keen to restore the pub to its former glory, creating a stylish, relaxed, safe, and professionally run environment for all of our guests.
"It’s going to come back as a lovely grown up pub with a great atmosphere.”
The New Inn was closed on July, 25, 2023 and went on the freehold market in October 2023 and Mat said he was on the phone to Robinson’s the day it went on the market.
“We always wanted to have a freehold, where it’s our names over the doors and us in charge and we didn’t want to leave Buxton so when it came on the market we snapped it up.”
Mat and Emma previously ran The Duke in Burbage and 53 Degrees North, which later merged with the Tap House.
This venture ended in 2022 and the duo briefly had The George Hotel in Hayfield.
Looking to the future of The New Inn Mat said: “As a fully independent business, we're looking forward to partnering with the many local brewers and producers we have around our town, most of whom we've had the pleasure of dealing with in the past, and are very much looking forward to dealing with again.”
They say this new venture will not take anything away from the ever popular Old Sun Inn.
Mat said: “It is very much business as usual, and we are not going to make any changes to the way we operate; it's a great pub, which will complement The New Inn perfectly, and we're planning to be here for many years to come.”
He added: “We look forward to sharing our progress as we approach our opening date.
“We can't wait to welcome you to the new, New Inn.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.