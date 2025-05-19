Buxton Brewery team up up with World Bee Project for new honey pale ale

Buxton Brewery has launched a new honey-infused pale ale in collaboration with The World Bee Project, in celebration of making everyday World Bee Day.

World Bee Day, which is Tuesday May, 20, aims to raise awareness of the importance of bees and their role in food production and environmental protection.

Buxton Brewery managing director Dom Metcalfe, said: “Quotes: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with The World Bee Project on this ‘Plan Bee’ collaboration beer.

“Creating this beer was a delicate balancing act, we wanted the honey character to shine through without overwhelming the palate, so we carefully adjusted the bitterness to complement the natural sweetness.

“It is imperative that we use our combined reach to help educate and inform people that bees underpin our entire ecosystem and without them and their pollinating properties we wouldn't be able to grow produce to feed ourselves or even make beer."

The new honey infused 4.8% Pale Ale aptly named ‘Plan Bee’ combines all British ingredients. The pale ale has been brewed by the experts at Buxton Brewery to balance the bitterness of the English hops with the sweetness from the English honey.

The can design and webpage have been designed by Sheffield based Ride Shotgun, a creative content agency, who are supporting the Buxton Brewery x The World Bee Project collaboration.

Sabiha Malik, founder of The World Bee Project, added: “"This collaboration couldn't come at a more critical time.

"When consumers enjoy Buxton Brewery's new ‘Plan Bee’ pale ale, they're not just tasting a delicious beer, they're participating in a larger movement to help protect bees, biodiversity, and food security.

“Our lives are more connected to bees than most of us realise, there are over 20,000 different bee species and over 80 per cent of our food comes from plants that rely on pollinators.

“The honeybee, an excellent pollinator, is the only species that makes honey and has been known to people worldwide for thousands of years.” Plan Bee’ is available to buy from the Buxton Brewery shop and taproom and a percentage of each sale will be donated to help The World Bee Project continue their environmental work on better bee health and farmer prosperity for a sustainable future.