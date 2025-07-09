A man who has recently moved to Buxton has started his own business and wants to make Buxton the ‘capital of fungi’.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new business venture aims to put Buxton on the growers market for mushrooms.

Louis Hardie has always been interested in the great outdoors and now he has set up his own business Buxton Fungi and aims to bring a wide variety of mushrooms to the people in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old said: “I grew up playing in the woods where there are some fabulous mushrooms.

Louis Hardie setting up Buxton Fungi. Photo Brian Eyre

“I also worked for the Canal and River Trust walking the towpaths chatting to people but there were days when you could go ages without seeing anyone and I’d be looking at the mushrooms growing around the canals.”

He said the idea of growing his own mushrooms had been one he had been toying with for a while.

“The mushrooms you get in the shops are mostly button mushrooms or occasionally flat mushrooms and they are normally weeks old and I wanted to give people something a bit different.” Originally from Coventry he said when he moved to Buxton he was most excited about having a cellar as that would be the start of his mushroom business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis said he decided against that and now has a unit where he will be growing his mushrooms in Peak Dale.

Louis Hardie setting up Buxton Fungi. Photo Brian Eyre

He said: “It’s a much bigger space so I can grow more and as it’s so close I can go and harvest them and be selling them on the market on the same day.”

For Louis he wanted to expand the palettes of people and their mushroom eating habits.

“I will be growing unique ones like Pioppinos, Blue Oyster and King Oyster, the latter of which are massive and you can have a slice of one like a steak.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis announced his new business on social media and says he was blown away by the response from people.

“I have listened to what people want and I’m looking to do subscription boxes as well as deliver to restaurants and hospitality.

“My one year goal is to have grown my business by 50 per cent and my long term goal is to become a known entity outside of the High Peak.

“People have drank the water now taste the earth - I want to make Buxton the capital of fungi.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to be a sustainable business Louis says he will be offering spent mushroom compost to gardeners and those with allotments.

He said: “Rather than let it go to waste, we’ll be offering it free to the community. If you’d like to make a donation, every penny will go to a local Buxton charity, chosen by the community every three months.

“This is part of our zero waste approach and a small way to give something back while helping gardens grow.”

Buxton Fungi is set to open mid July. For all orders and enquiries email [email protected] or search for Buxton Fungi on Facebook to keep up to date with where he will be selling his mushrooms.