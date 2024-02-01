A recipe for culinary success: Amazon Prime members now get free delivery on all HelloFresh orders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The offer is available for both new and existing HelloFresh customers, making now the perfect time for Prime members to refresh their recipe repertoires.

The announcement follows new research which reveals two thirds (69%) of Brits are looking to improve their cookery skills in 2024. While the majority (63%), feel inspired to cook their own meals from scratch, one in three are currently cooking the same meal twice a week, with over 50%

admitting to cooking the same meals on a weekly rotation.

Amazon Prime members now get free delivery on all HelloFresh orders.

Classic comfort foods including spaghetti Bolognese (61%), roast with vegetables (51%) and bangers and mash (37%) top the list of meals

cooked on repeat, with the biggest barriers to branching out including the cost of buying all the individual ingredients (45%), not having the right ingredients at home (41%), and being time-poor (34%).

Respondents are aiming high for 2024 though, with Korean style BBQ beef, a Hello Fresh favourite, topping the list of meals Brits are looking to master this year, followed closely by roasted duck breast.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide more value to our Prime members, and our new offer with HelloFresh will help customers save even more throughout the year,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon.

“Prime members already have access to a wide selection of great value groceries through Amazon, and now have an opportunity to get free delivery on a range of recipe boxes.”

Adam Park, UK CEO at HelloFresh added, “We are very pleased to launch this exclusive offer with Amazon Prime and make it easier for Prime members to enjoy HelloFresh meals at incredible value, now with free delivery for a whole year. For anyone looking for inspiration for healthier, more convenient, and delicious meals for themselves and their families, there’s never been a better time to take a fresh approach in the kitchen.”

Prime members looking to mix up their meals in 2024 can head to www.amazon.co.uk/hellofresh for more information, full Terms and Conditions and to redeem their free shipping.

