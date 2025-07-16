47 of the best breakfast spots that are perfect to visit on a day trip this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jul 2025, 11:41 BST
These are some of the best places to visit for breakfast across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the summer – all of which have earned rave reviews from locals.

If you’re planning to head out for a day trip over the summer, why not start at one of the many brilliant breakfast spots across Derbyshire and the Peak District?

We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places for breakfast, and the full list of their suggestions can be found below – will you be trying any of these places over the coming weeks?

These are some of the best breakfast spots to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Best places for breakfast

These are some of the best breakfast spots to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Daisy Dahlia said: “Cutthorpe Creamery is amazing.”

2. Cutthorpe Creamery, Cutthorpe

Daisy Dahlia said: “Cutthorpe Creamery is amazing.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Leanne Jayne Whitehead said: “The Bistro at Dunston Hall. Always lovely.”

3. The Bistro at Dunston Hall, Dunston

Leanne Jayne Whitehead said: “The Bistro at Dunston Hall. Always lovely.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Ruth Slack said: “The Dovecote at Morley Hayes. Incredible service, impeccable food and gorgeous setting.”

4. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston

Ruth Slack said: “The Dovecote at Morley Hayes. Incredible service, impeccable food and gorgeous setting.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictDerbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice