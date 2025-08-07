44 of the best “hidden gem” pubs that you need to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to some excellent pubs, but it is easy to miss some of area’s hidden gems – which even some locals don’t know about.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best ‘hidden gem’ pubs across the county – making it easy to plan your next trip out across Derbyshire.

The Derbyshire Times searched Google reviews to see which pubs have been classed as hidden gems by the people that know best – their own customers.

The full list can be seen below, and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places this summer?

Best "hidden gem" pubs across Derbyshire These are some of the best "hidden gem" pubs to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone The Packhorse Inn has a 4.8/5 rating based on 1,186 Google reviews. One customer described the pub as a "hidden gem that must not be missed."

The Old Poets Corner, Ashover The Old Poets Corner has a 4.4/5 rating based on 913 Google reviews - and was described as a "nice little gem of a pub in the countryside."