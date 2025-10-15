The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places over the autumn months? All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Best places for afternoon tea
These are some of the best places to visit for afternoon tea this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. The Maynard, Grindleford
The Maynard has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,037 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “lovely afternoon tea.” Photo: jason chadwick
3. Vintage Tea Rooms, Chesterfield
Vintage Tea Rooms has a 4.6/5 rating based on 335 Google reviews. One customer said they offered a “great afternoon tea.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Cavendish Restaurant, Chatsworth House
The Cavendish has a 4.2/5 rating based on 65 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “fabulous afternoon tea.” Photo: Brian Eyre