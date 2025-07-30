29 of the best cafes and tea rooms to visit for afternoon tea across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a summer day trip

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jul 2025, 13:54 BST
These are some of the best-rated spots offering afternoon tea across Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal places to visit this summer.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of great places for afternoon tea, and these are 29 of the best spots to visit – according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places this summer? All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Best places for afternoon tea

These are some of the best places to visit for afternoon tea this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Maynard has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,010 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “lovely afternoon tea.”

2. The Maynard, Grindleford

The Maynard has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,010 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “lovely afternoon tea.” Photo: jason chadwick

Vintage Tea Rooms has a 4.6/5 rating based on 321 Google reviews. One customer said they offered a “great afternoon tea.”

3. Vintage Tea Rooms, Chesterfield

Vintage Tea Rooms has a 4.6/5 rating based on 321 Google reviews. One customer said they offered a “great afternoon tea.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Cavendish has a 4.2/5 rating based on 62 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “fabulous afternoon tea.”

4. Cavendish Restaurant, Chatsworth House

The Cavendish has a 4.2/5 rating based on 62 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “fabulous afternoon tea.” Photo: Brian Eyre

