24 remarkable historic pubs that are perfect to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn

These boozers are among some of the oldest across Derbyshire, having served thirsty punters for centuries.
Not only have they stood the test of time, but some of these pubs come with remarkable histories – including some famous names said to have frequented them.
24 of Derbyshire’s most storied pubs are listed below – will you be visiting any of them over the coming weeks?
1. The Rutland, Chesterfield
The Rutland has been a pub since 1870, but the building has stood for longer than that - previously serving as the home of Chesterfield’s Mayor. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Ye Olde Nags Head, Cross Street, Castleton
Another 17th century coaching inn to feature on this list, the Olde Nags Head is situated in the heart of Castleton. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Ye Royal Oak, Chesterfield
This half-timbered hidden gem in Chesterfield town centre has operated as a pub since 1722, according to the earliest records. The building is said to have originally served as a rest-house for The Knights Templar during the Holy Crusades of the 12th century, and during the medieval period, the premises housed two butchers and accommodation. After a period of closure, the venue welcomed customers through its doors once again back in April. Photo: Brian Eyre