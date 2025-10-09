Chesterfield and the wider Peak District boasts many fine dining restaurants to suit all tastes.placeholder image
Chesterfield and the wider Peak District boasts many fine dining restaurants to suit all tastes.

19 mouth-watering AA Rosette restaurants around the Peak District that are the perfect place to celebrate an extra special family occasion in

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:48 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 13:55 BST
These restaurants around the Peak District have been given the AA’s stamp of approval.

There are of course hundeds of excellent placess to eat across the county but, according to the AA, these restaurants are the best of the best and have earned themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are x restaurants around the Peak District which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

Tell us where you like to dine and why via our social media channels.

"Celebrate all things Spanish in a lopsided 'pomo' hotel." - 2 AA Rosettes

1. Casa Hotel - Lockford Lane, Chesterfield

"Celebrate all things Spanish in a lopsided 'pomo' hotel." - 2 AA Rosettes Photo: Casa Hotel

Photo Sales
"Creative modern cooking in rebooted village boozer." - 3 AA Rosettes

2. The Bulls Head - New Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield

"Creative modern cooking in rebooted village boozer." - 3 AA Rosettes Photo: Google

Photo Sales
"Panoramic peak views from the restaurant." - 2 AA Rosettes.

3. Peak Edge Hotel and Red Lion Restaurant - Darley Rd, Chesterfield

"Panoramic peak views from the restaurant." - 2 AA Rosettes. Photo: Peak Edge Hotel and Red Lion Restaurant

Photo Sales
"Welcoming pub with varied food offering." - 1 AA Rosette

4. Tickled Trout - 33 Valley Rd, Dronfield

"Welcoming pub with varied food offering." - 1 AA Rosette Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peak District
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice