Spin Master, a leading global children’s entertainment company, has unveiled its top toys and perfect alternatives to chocolate for the Spring season, which are sure to keep little ones grinning from ear to ear.

HOPPIN' GOOD FUN: SPIN MASTER'S EGG-CITING TOP TOYS FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE EASTER!

From magical Hatchimals, to cute collectables from Gabby’s Dollhouse and PAW Patrol, and the iconic Rubik’s Cube, there is sure to be something to make this Easter the most egg-citing one yet.

Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch Pufficorn, £19.99 at Smyths

Something egg-citing is here this Easter: Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch! These interactive pets need your love to hatch. Nestled inside a surprise egg, Hatchimals rely on a child's curiosity, care and nurturing. Responding to the power of human touch, the egg glows with rainbow colours and magical mist appears for a spectacular reveal!

Gabby’s Dollhouse Kitty Care Ear Purrfect Playset, RRP: £24.99, available at Smyths

Perfect for preschoolers and fans of Gabby’s Dollhouse, the new Kitty Care Ear Purrfect Playroom is a must have. This 17-piece playset features a Gabby girl figure, three baby kitties and a nursery playset that’s full of surprises. Kids can create egg-citing babysitting adventures with Gabby and the baby kitties. Take turns going down the slide, enjoy walks in the pushcart and use the high chair at mealtimes, all before tucking them into their bassinets and rocking them to sleep for a Springtime snooze.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Figures Assortment, RRP £4.99, available at Hamleys

Take a step further into the magical world of Gabby’s Dollhouse with the Figures Assortment, a collection of lovable toy figures perfect for preschoolers’ Spring playtime. Each figure comes with their own unique, cat-tastic feature for creating imaginative pretend-play adventures. The figures are sold separately, so preschoolers can make it their mission to complete the purr-fect Gabby’s Dollhouse collection.

Unicorn Academy Collectible Baby Unicorn Figures, RRP: £5.99, available at Smyths

For fans of the hit Netflix show, Unicorn Academy’s Baby Unicorn Figures are a perfect gift to give your little ones an egg-stra Easter surprise. Just in time for National Unicorn Day (9th April), bring the sweet baby unicorns to life by pulling the tab to start unboxing your mystery unicorn. The pearlised flower petals will open to reveal an enchanting figure which can be displayed inside the shimmery flower, but which Baby Unicorn will you find?

Kinetic Sand SquishBlossom, RRP: £9.99, available at Smyths

Unleash your child's creativity with Kinetic Sand Squish Blossom, the ultimate Spring-time sensory play experience that brings flowers to life in mesmerising ways.

Little ones can simply layer the sand onto the squishy foam pad, press down, and watch in awe as the flower magically blooms. With vibrant neon pink and yellow Kinetic Sand, a flowerpot, and multiple moulds - including roses, bees, and leaves - kids can create and customise blooming flower displays with every press, sparking imagination and excitement this Easter.

Kinetic Sand Soft Serve Station, RRP: £14.99, available at Smyths

With sunny Spring days ahead, kids aged five and above can swirl Kinetic Sand to their hearts’ content and mimic a soft-serve ice-cream experience like they’ve seen in the real world. Featuring blue, pink and white Kinetic Sand, two ice-cream cones, and tools like a sprinkle grater and a scoop with sweet treat moulds, your child can serve up endless ice-cream possibilities from classic cones to the ultimate swirl.

Kinetic Sand Ice Cream Treats, £15.99, available at Smyths

Slip into the role of an ice cream seller and serve up the ultimate Springtime delight with the Kinetic Sand Ice Cream Treats playset.

With three colours of scented Kinetic Sand - Strawberry (pink), Chocolate (brown), and Vanilla (white) - six different tools and moulds, and six fun topping accessories, there are no limits to your child’s imaginative play.

3x3 Rubik’s Cube, RRP: £12.99, available at Smyths

Following its 50th anniversary in 2024, the world’s most iconic puzzle is the perfect Easter gift! This multi-dimensional game has 43 quintillion possible combinations for puzzle lovers to solve.

Twist and turn your Rubik’s Cube to solve the puzzle, manipulating the cube until each side is one solid colour: blue, green, yellow, orange, red and white. Master the Rubik’s Cube and as you hone your skills you might just solve it in under 10 seconds. The world record is 3.47 seconds!

Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Studio, RRP: £24.99, available at Smyths

Let your kids’ nails sparkle brighter this Easter holiday season with the Cool Maker GO GLAM Nail Studio. Perfect for kids aged seven and up, this nail design kit empowers little ones to express their style through easy stamp manicures.

With updated polish applicators and a nifty nail mask to ensure a mess-free manicure, kids can paint and press their nails in four delightful, Spring-inspired designs: holographic hearts, shimmery flowers, cute smileys, and pretty butterflies.

PAW Patrol Pup Squad Racers Vehicle Assortment, RRP: £4.99, available at Smyths

Everyone’s favourite pups are back on track and ready to race to the ruff-rescue this Easter. Fans of the show can hop into the driver’s seat with PAW Patrol Pup Squad Racers, featuring Pup royalty Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, and Rubble. Each Pup Squad racer fits perfectly in the palm of your hand or in your pocket and are dressed in their authentic PAW Patrol uniform with their ears moulded back so they look like they’re racing at full speed! With each sold separately, kids can try and assemble an egg-straordinary race crew to save the day at Adventure Bay.

Vida the Vet, Vida and Friends Assortment, RRP: £7.99, available at The Entertainer (each sold separately)

Create thrilling vet-play adventures this Easter with the Vida and Friends Assortment, perfect for parents searching for educational toys to harness the imaginations of their wannabe vets inspired by the hit TV show.

Kids can immerse themselves in the magical land of Sweetwood by collecting some of its notable residents, each sold separately.

Try out the 8cm-tall Vida with her vet bag, Koa with a recovery cone and cast, and Zigzag and Tidbit with their tissue box for sniffles. For more Spring playtime adventures in Sweetwood, add Vida's 6cm fennec fox friend Kipp or the lovable vet tech Popcorn to assemble the ultimate Sweetwood crew.

GUND Peek-a-boo Flora, RRP: £12.99, available at Amazon

Hop into Easter joy with the all-new Flora plush bunny, the ideal Springtime gift for little ones under three.

If you’re visiting family this Easter, the award-winning Flora plush is here in a fun new, travel-friendly 7” size. Simply press her tummy with a gentle squeeze and see her ears flop downward to cover her eyes to hide, leaving the adult in control of the game. Her long ears then pop back up as soon as you release the pressure, letting you decide when the ear-resistable surprise occurs to ensure hours of fun.

Monster Jam 1:64 Die Cast Trucks, RRP: £4.99, available at Smyths

This Easter, there are more trucks to collect than ever before, with the launch of the even more official 1:64 scale die-cast Monster Jam monster trucks.

Ideal for children aged three and up, these egg-ceptionally lean, mean, Monster Jam machines feature new details and graphics, including official BKT Tires, stylized chrome rims, and an authentic chassis with chrome detailing, embodying the style and swagger of its real-life counterpart. These are the perfect gifts for kids to create their very own epic Monster Jam stunts.

Monster Jam Mini Jams Megalodon Mad Hog Chomper, RRP £14.99, available at Smyths

Unleash the madness with this Monster Jam Mini Jams Megalodon Mad Hog Chomper, perfect for Springtime play and clean-up.

Designed for young fans aged three and up, watch your little ones delight in the fun of scooping up their monster trucks time and again. Hop in the driver’s seat of the Megalodon truck to use the thrilling Mad Hog Chomper to chomp up your Mini Jams Monster Jam trucks for easy storage (sold separately), not only keeping the living room tidy, but also making cleanup an exciting part of the game.

Tech Deck 96mm boards, RRP £3.99, available at Smyths

Stay on top of the action this Easter with Tech Deck’s latest edition of 96mm fingerboards, perfect for youngsters aged six and older who want to learn the hottest new fingerboarding tricks and flips!

From nose to tail, hop onto a Tech Deck board to replicate the feel of a real skateboard. Each board features authentic graphics from the biggest skate companies in the world including Element, Blind, Toy Machine, Alien Workshop, Finesse, Revive, Primitive, Zero, Flip and more. In addition, each board also comes with decal sheets — ideal for fingerboard fanatics who want to create their own custom board.