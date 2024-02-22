Fun Thermos collection of bottles and food flasks with iconic Disney characters
The Thermos range is a collection of bottles and food flasks with iconic Disney characters from Mickey Mouse to Disney Princesses - fab for brightening up kids’ lunchboxes and ideal for days out too.
Thermos and Disney have joined forces to bring magic to everyday adventures.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The collection features the Thermos FUNtainer® Bottle with vacuum insulated stainless steel to keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours and the FUNtainer® Food Flask which is designed to keep food hot for up to five hours or cold for seven hours. Both designs are dishwasher safe.