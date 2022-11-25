Kenova Pumpkin House

Every year, the Pumpkin House features a whopping 3,000 jack-o’-lanterns (carved pumpkins) in its front garden to delight visitors.

This year the carving began on 22 October, with team of volunteers helping, including school groups and churches. Sometimes people can be carving all the way to midnight!

The display, which is lit up 24 hours a day, attracts thousands of tourists from across the world, but only lasts until around 2 November. Then, the organisers have to scoop up all the mouldy mess.

Mollie, one of the 2022 spirited arts winners

The spooky seasonal tradition was started by the former mayor of Kenova, Ric Griffith. Ric told First News: “The joy the Pumpkin House brings to people of all ages makes all of the hard work worthwhile. An Australian radio station once asked me: ‘Why do you carve pumpkins?’ and I said: ‘Because grapes are too small!’”

See www.hubbub.org.uk/eat-your-pumpkin for pumpkin recipes so that you can avoid food waste this Halloween.

YOUR NEWS

Arty Winner

By Mollie

I entered the 2022 Spirited Arts competition and was selected as one of the winners.

For my piece, I painted nine women who face prejudice due to their lifestyles and choices. I have depicted the types of verbal abuse they would receive personally. I have written the types of insignificant comments that they would all get regardless of their decisions.

My piece represents that being bullied shouldn’t matter. As long as you are happy with yourself, it shouldn’t be anyone else’s business and those who are bullied should stand tall.

It’s certainly overwhelming, considering the odds, but I am happy with my accomplishment.

Winning this makes me hope that others who have been bullied for any of the listed reasons see my piece and know that people’s opinions don’t matter and that there are people who will love you no matter what.

WOW!

Jasmine Harrison has become the first woman to swim the entire length of Britain. The 23-year-old started her epic challenge at Land’s End in July, and finished up at John O’Groats this October. She’s now swum a total of 900 miles (1,448km)!