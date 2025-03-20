Back for 2025, M&S introduces a carefully curated edit of customer-favourite beauty buys, beautifully packaged for this year’s Mother’s Day Beauty Box.

Featuring spa-worthy skincare, haircare heroes and invigorating fragrances, this is the perfect gift to show mum you care.

Filled with beauty treats worth £134, the Mother’s Day Beauty Box is available for just £30 and features the following selection of pampering products:

Explore thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts at M&S to make their day extra special.

Clinique All About Eyes™ Serum De-Puffing Eye Massager 15ml​

Bloom & Blossom Off to Bed Indulgence Bath & Shower Oil 100ml​

Formula Sleep & Replenish Ultimate Reviving Overnight Facial Oil 28ml​

This Works Perfect Hands Intense Moisture 30ml​

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil 75ml​

Colour Wow Xtra Large Bombshell 50ml​

Floral Street Sunflower Pop 10ml​

M&S MOTHER'S DAY BLOOMIN LOVELY EAU DE TOILETTE 100ML £12

M&S WEEKEND OF PAMPER WASH BAG £18, ALL YOU NEED IS SLEEP HANGING GIFT £6

Across Womenswear, choose from timeless knitwear and chic accessories for an easy, stylish update to her wardrobe. Meanwhile cosy cashmere socks, silk eye masks and gingham pyjama sets are a welcome gift for indulgent sleep this Spring.

For the home interior fan, opt for room brightening accessories across vases and planters, ideal for lush greenery indoors and out. Discover joyful scallop picture frames, perfect for housing special photos and of course the ever- popular Blooming Lovely light up candle. Finally, enjoy a matching moment with the adorable Mummy and Mini mug duo.

Across Beauty gifts, explore fresh floral fragrances and all the pamper essentials to make her feel her best top to toe. Alongside the coveted Beauty Box, our Mother’s Day edit also includes trending beauty tools from the sculpting gua sha, to the heatless curl kit.

And of course, you can’t go wrong with an M&S Gift Card or e-card, featuring pretty and playful designs created especially for Mothers’ Day.

M&S FAUX LEATHER CROSS BODY BAG £25

M&S GIFT CARD £10 - £500

Ideal for Mother’s Day, as part of a newly rebranded Flower Market at M&S, you’ll find bouquets that offer a more stylish and elevated look than ever before, perfect for gifting or treating yourself.

Rigorously tested by a doctor in plant physiology, our flowers pass a stringent 5-day freshness test. We work closely with our suppliers to hand-select the finest varieties and ensure every bloom is picked for perfection, making sure each bouquet is as special as Mum. Plus, our elevated unboxing moment makes every delivery feel truly special. Every online bouquet is hand-wrapped by our experienced floral team and arrives in secure, stylish packaging with ‘Arrive Alive’ moisture to keep blooms market fresh.

With a premium gifting experience from the moment the box is opened, M&S Flower Market is the go-to destination for beautiful, high-quality flowers that stay stunning for days.

M&S FLOWER MARKET ROSE & LISIANTHUS MOTHER'S DAY BOUQUET​£40

M&S FLOWER MARKET MOTHER'S DAY ROSES & ANTIRRHINUM BOUQUET £75

AUTOGRAPH PURE CASHMERE SOCKS £30

M&S MUM MUG £5

M&S BLOOM STAINLESS STEEL GUA SHA £8

M&S SCALLOP EDGE STRIPED VASE £15

M&S PURE MULBERRY SILK HEATLESS CURLER £20

PROVENANCE NO.5 AEGEAN ROSE EAU DE PARFUM SET £16

M&S BLOOMING LOVELY LIGHT UP CANDLE £12

M&S GINGHAM WRAP GOWN £28

M&S MUMMY & MINI MUGS £10

M&S CHECK CERAMIC VASE £19.50

M&S PURE MULBERRY SILK EYE MASK £16

M&S CERAMIC CHECK AND FLORAL PLANTER £8

M&S CHECK FRAME £7.50

M&S MOTHER'S DAY 7 DAYS OF PAMPERING BOX £18

M&S SPENCER BEAR™ MOTHER'S DAY SOFT TOY £10