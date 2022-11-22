Buxton charity backs call for healthy alternatives to screen time for children

The survey, commissioned by child safety brand Clippasafe, spoke to 513 parents with children under ten, and found that 44 per cent of the children spent more than two hours a day in front of a screen – the maximum time recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

In contrast, the UK Chief Medical Officers’ recommend that children over the age of five should get at least 60 minutes of physical exercise per day, and 180 minutes for ages one to four, for the essential development of self-confidence, concentration and coordination and other skills.

That alternative goal is at the heart of Buxton’s Thomas Theyer Foundation, the charity Chris Theyer established in memory of her son, who struggled throughout his life with special educational needs (SEN) including dyspraxia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) suggests that children should have TV free days, or have a two hour daily limit.

Chris said: “The biggest negative influence we hear about from parents is regarding screens. Some find that their child won't come out of their room because they're gaming for example, or they're on social media.

“If they haven't got restrictions in place it can become very problematic. After a period of gaming some of our parents experience more challenging behaviour in their children, such as shouting and aggression.”

The charity focuses much of its efforts on getting the children out into nature and even has an clothing and equipment charity shop, on London Road, where families can get affordable kit for hiking and other outdoor pursuits.

It has recently launched ‘walk and talk’ sessions giving children with SEN opportunities to communicate and build social interactions in a safe environment while walking in nature.

Advertisement

Chris Theyer, chief executive of the Thomas Theyer Foundation.

Chris said: “The main benefits of outdoor exercise that we saw with Thomas were physical, but also confidence, because he didn't really have friends. He was quite isolated in many ways.

“The feedback from parents is that the children gain confidence. They're not speaking to a counsellor or someone face to face. They're able to walk along and have a chat with somebody without it being too intense. It takes the pressure off. It's a more natural environment for a conversation.”

Screen use is thought to have increased dramatically in educational settings in the wake of Covid lockdowns – in addition to whatever time children are having at home – and the trend concerns some experts.

Advertisement

Alistair Turvill, a senior lecturer in early years health and development at the University of Derby, said: “All experiences and stimuli have the potential to influence behaviour, screen time is no exception.

“Over-exposure to devices and screens can also displace important non-digital activities and experiences. If this were to occur consistently over a period of time, the potential for cumulative impact also increases.”

He added: “As a parent, consider your own behaviour, children are heavily influenced by the actions of adults around them and perhaps introduce a family media plan that outlines screen time behaviours and expectations.

“In the case of younger children particularly, consider whether a greater proportion of parent-child co-use of devices and screens can be substituted in place of independent child screen time.”

Advertisement