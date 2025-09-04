Tickets for the ever popular Poole’s Cavern at Christmas will be on sale from next week.

A spokesperson for Poole’s Cavern said: “We're very excited to announce our events for this year's Christmas at the Cavern.”

Not only will the team be welcoming back Father Christmas but there will be new attractions and events.

The Poole’s Cavern spokesperson said: “Our annual sell out event is back.

Christmas at the Cavern returns and tickets for the sell out event go on sale from Monday September, 8. Photo Poole's Cavern

“Meet Santa in his favourite grotto outside of the North Pole at Poole’s Cavern in Buxton.”

Each child receives a gift and there will be time to explore the magical cavern after.

Santa will be flying down from the North Pole every weekend from November 29 and then daily between December 22 to 24.

New for 2025 Santa is opening his grotto to four-legged friends and every pooch gets a gift and a photo so bring your phone or tablet along and then explore the magical cavern after your visit.

Walk down the into the magical Christmassy grotto at Poole's Cavern. Photo Poole's Cavern

Santa Paws sessions will run on December, 19 4-6pm.

Also new for this year is Mrs Claus Grotto where little ones can meet Mrs Claus and Santa’s elves

The spokesperson said: “Meet Mrs Claus and Santa’s elves in the magical cavern grotto then explore the illuminated cavern at your leisure.”

These new slots will be running Saturday and Sunday 29, 30 November as well as December 7, 22 and 23 at selected times.

Christmas is getting un wrapped at Poole's Cavern as ticket for the ever popular grotto go on sale from Monday September, 8. Photo Poole's Cavern

For a calmer SEN experience the grotto will be offering a calmer environment for those who require it.

Children will still get a gift and the chance to meet Father Christmas but there will be no music and more twinkling light to provide a calmer atmosphere.

The SEN session will be Saturday December 20 9.30am to 11.30am.

There will also be Christmas light walk throughs but the details have not yet been released for this.

Buxton Civic Association members will be able to access pre-sale tickets on Monday September, 8 at 10am in person only.

After that tickets will go on general sale via the website at 9.30am on Friday September, 12 for the SEN grotto, 9.30am on Saturday September, 13 for Santa Paws.

Santa’s Grotto tickets will be available from 9.30am on Sunday September, 14 as will Mrs Claus Grotto.

For more information and tickets visit poolescavern.co.uk