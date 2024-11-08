Real reindeer and a Santa’s grotto at Buxton Christmas Light Switch on

The Buxton Christmas Light Switch on is taking place on Saturday November 16 and there will be fun for all the family.

J T Events is once again organising the switch on and Jane Fletcher said: “Buxton Christmas Lights Switch On is a fabulous free community event with an amazing atmosphere that brings families and the community together at a very special time of the year.

"I particularly enjoy seeing all the smiling faces and everybody enjoying themselves especially children seeing everything for the first time and making memories that will last forever.”

Ensuring special memories are made there will be real reindeer, a free Santa's Grotto with a gift for every child, as well as the Snow Queen and Christmas Fairy Stilt walkers and fairground rides for all ages.

The fun will start at midday and there will be festive stalls throughout The Crescent and Spring Gardens with various hot food vendors including Thai, Greek, pizza, burgers and churros as well as mulled wine and beer.

Jane has shared the line up for the entertainment with the Advertiser before announcing the details on her social media channels.

Kicking things off on The Crescent Stage will be the Kaleidoscope Choir at 2pm, followed by the Buxton Community Choir at 2.30pm

The Powderkegs Morris will be entertaining crowds at 3pm followed by the Rock Choir at 3.30pm.

At 4.15pm the Conundrum Drummers will get people moving to the beat and at

4.45pm the 21st Amendment Band will be playing.

This will be followed by the Rockin Red Rocket at 5.45pm, Fairfield Brass Band at 6.30pm and the Light Switch on at 7pm.

Over in Spring Gardens the Rock Choir will perform at 2pm, Conundrum Drummers at 3pm and Powderkeg Morris at 4pm.

Jack and The Beanstalk Panto stars and the Deputy Mayor will press that all important button and light up the town at 7pm in the Crescent.

The Pavilion Gardens is also having a weekend bazaar and light switch on also on Saturday November 16th.

There will be food on the promenade and a selection of 40 stalls as well.