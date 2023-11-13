Morrisons is giving customers a new way to help those in need during the festive period by installing a Christmas ‘Giving Tree’ in its Buxton store on Bakewell Road.

Customers can pick up a bauble worth £1, £2 or £5 to donate to a local food bank, Waste not Want not.

Six mornings a week come rain or shine, Katherine and Daniel and a team of volunteers can be found on the forecourt of the Untied Reformed Church on Hardwick Square.

Last year the giving tree in Morrisons helped raise over £1,000 which helped to make up 157 Christmas hampers and keep the foodbank going with other stock needed to help feed the community.

Cath and Daniel from Waste Not Want Not at the United Reformed Church.

So please pick up a bauble to scan at tills or ask the cashier to add a donation to your bill.

Morrisons community champion Rob Harrison said "Christmas is hard for many people in our community financially, so its great that Morrisons are once again helping people in our local community.