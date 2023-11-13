News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING

Morrisons Buxton helps local food bank with Giving Tree

Morrisons is giving customers a new way to help those in need during the festive period by installing a Christmas ‘Giving Tree’ in its Buxton store on Bakewell Road.
By Robert HarrisonContributor
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Customers can pick up a bauble worth £1, £2 or £5 to donate to a local food bank, Waste not Want not.

Six mornings a week come rain or shine, Katherine and Daniel and a team of volunteers can be found on the forecourt of the Untied Reformed Church on Hardwick Square.

Last year the giving tree in Morrisons helped raise over £1,000 which helped to make up 157 Christmas hampers and keep the foodbank going with other stock needed to help feed the community.

Most Popular
Cath and Daniel from Waste Not Want Not at the United Reformed Church.Cath and Daniel from Waste Not Want Not at the United Reformed Church.
Cath and Daniel from Waste Not Want Not at the United Reformed Church.

So please pick up a bauble to scan at tills or ask the cashier to add a donation to your bill.

Morrisons community champion Rob Harrison said "Christmas is hard for many people in our community financially, so its great that Morrisons are once again helping people in our local community.

“Simply pick up a bauble on your way into store or ask the cashier to add a donation to your bill".

Related topics:MorrisonsBuxton