For those looking for an extra special Christmas treat this year Santa will be coming to visit his polar bears which live at the edge of the Peak District.

Santa saying hello to one of the lemurs at Peak Wildlife Park. Families will be able to see the main man and the new family of Polar Bears this Christmas.Photo Peak Wildlife Park.

Peak Wildlife Park will be welcoming Father Christmas on selected dates in November and December.

A spokesperson for the park, which is just half an hour from Buxton, said: “We have received news straight from the North Pole that Santa is coming to be at the park and he can’t wait to meet you all.”In August three polar bears were welcomed into their new home at the Winkhill animal park.

The 53° North Polar Bear Reserve offers the family five acres to play in and the split exhibit provides large, 8m deep pools, rugged terrain and stimulating enrichment for the bears.

SInce then Hope, Nanook, and Noori have settled well and Santa is coming back to say hi to them before he jets off around the world delivering presents.

The park officially opened in 2015, featuring a range of animals such as lemurs, penguins, and wallabies. Since then, the park has continued to expand, with new species and exhibits being introduced to further diversify the park's offerings.

The spokesperson said: "This Christmas bring the whole family to Peak Wildlife Park to meet Santa in our magical grotto.

“The elves have some Christmas crafts planned for all to enjoy and are on hand to help you write your letter to Santa before visiting the man himself for an early festive treat.”

Santa will be at the park on weekends November, 25 and 26, December, 2 and 3; 9 and 10 and from Thursday December 21 until Saturday December 24.

To visit the grotto a day ticket is also needed, annual members do not need to purchase day entry tickets.

Grotto tickets must be bought for any children wanting to meet Santa - all children must be accompanied by an adult, however adults do not need to purchase grotto entry tickets.

Prices start at £12.95 and there is an early bird discount if booked before October, 10.