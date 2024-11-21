Christmas advert for Whaley Bridge business tugs at the heartstrings

The festive Christmas advert from The Night Store in Whaley Bridge. Photo submitted

A luxury nightwear company which makes products for Next and New Look has released a new Christmas advert which speaks of love, loss and family.

The Night Store in Whaley Bridge has made a new emotive advert in the run up to Christmas.

Business owners husband and wife Dan and Charlotte Hawthorne wanted to do something a little bit differently this year.

Dan said: “We had an idea and a really small budget of £1,000 and I think this new advert, tugs at your heartstrings, reminds people what Christmas is all about and gives the big Christmas ad campaigns a run for their money.”

The two minute long short film sees a man waiting at the bus stop to go and lay some flowers on his wife's grave.

He then travels to his daughter’s house where she and her partner and their two children are in matching pyjamas opening presents.

The grandson then hands his grandad a present which when he opens it is a set of matching pyjamas.

Dan said: “Pete, the grandad in the advert, is actually the step dad of the family so their interactions were genuine.

Dan and Charlotte from The Night Store in Whaley Bridge. Photo submitted

“His son had recently passed away and so for him, being in a cemetery was very emotional. We were both crying at the end of filming as it was so raw and so genuine.”

The Night Store opened five years ago and brought together Charlotte’s fashion buyer background with Dan’s marketing past.

Dan said: “We were picking and packing from our garage but then decided to take a leap and go full time.

“Now we have our own unit in Whaley Bridge and supply Next and New Look as well as having an online store.

“For us as a business we are there for people’s big moments, we are there for hen parties, special pyjamas when the bride is getting ready on the morning of her wedding, holidays and we are there on Christmas morning.

“We’re so proud of our Christmas advert and think it delivers a really powerful message about love, loss and family.”

For more information about The Night Store visit https://www.night-store.co.uk/ to watch the advert click here