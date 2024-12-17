A High Peak charity helped more than 2,000 people access foodbank services and support and advice.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking back on 2024, charity CEO Paul Bohan said: “This has been a transformative year here at Zink.

“More services and activities than ever before are on offer to bring the community together, provide support and move towards better futures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zink has been running High Peak Foodbank since 2015, and this year alone more than 1,800 adults and children received help.

2024 was a ‘transformative’ year at High Peak charity Zink says top boss, Paul Bohan. Photo submitted

Advice and employability services at Zink enable foodbank users sort out issues that cause them to need emergency food and in 2024, over 400 people got advice and advocacy from Zink and a similar number received support from one of Zink’s qualified work coaches. A part of support this year included work experience for a group of employability clients in Buxton’s German twin town, Bad Nauheim where they worked for three local charities.

Paul said: “One such person was Lily who had been unemployed for several years and, with her two children, fled domestic abuse which caused her mental health to diminish to the extent that she struggled daily to leave her temporary accommodation.

“At Zink she found new friendships after getting involved with some of the group activities and started to volunteer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This improved her confidence and she started to see a Zink work coach.

Three months later Lily started work and this coincided with her moving into a permanent home found by Zink’s advice worker.

There are a variety of group activities at Zink HQ including art and craft, piano club, sober socials, walking, vinyl revival, knit happens, gaming, board and group games, school of rock and IT workshops.

Paul said: “There’s also the opportunity to have a meal in the Eco-Café at the heart of Zink HQ in Buxton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursdays and Fridays, films at Zink include Hollywood blockbusters and old time classics.

In an effort to reduce the number of homeless families in the High Peak and increase the quality of housing, Zink acquired eight homes in 2024.

Six of these have residents living in them.

One is being prepared and one will be ready in the early New Year, he says.

Paul said: “Support is available to residents to help them set up home, maintain their tenancy and progress into work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the New Year Zink will be starting additional activities including Zink & Swim; a weekly swim meet up with free lessons at Buxton Swimming and Leisure Centre.

The new skating area at Cote Heath Park will be the venue for Zink’s weekly Skateboard session facilitated by a qualified coach.

Every Wednesday from 11am – 1pm public services like police, council, jobcentres, drug and alcohol support workers will be available for Zink’s Speak Easy.

Paul said: “It’s an opportunity to have a frank and open discussion and resolve problems in an informal way.

“Conversations can be private and anonymous if needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zink HQ is on Clough Street in Buxton and open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm. A timetable of activities can be collected from reception.

The Eco-Café serves lunches Tuesday to Friday until 1.45pm, drinks, cakes and snacks are available at other times.