Skoda Kodiaq

The Kodiaq, Skoda’s entry into the SUV market in 2017 is even better than ever, says Julie Marshall

The second generation of the Kodiaq, Skoda’s family-sized SUV has picked up where its predecessor left off.

First launched in 2017, it was a late entrant into the crowded SUV market and allowed the Czech manufacturer to take stock of the opposition and get it right the first time.

After this slow start, almost 50 per cent of all Skodas sold worldwide are now SUVs with Enyaq, Kamiq, Karoq and Epiq joining the party.

Both five and seven-seat variants are available in this second generation Kodiaq, which has been around since October 2023. We drove the five-seater which made for a massive amount of available room in the boot - 900 litres with the seats in place. This rises to a colossal 2,000 litres with the rear seats folded down.

To the casual observer the external view in the new model is not a radical departure from the old, even though Skoda says it has been completely redesigned. And why should it be? The previous model was smart and stylish so why make drastic changes just for the sake of it?

There’s a smart new lighting strip at the front and a different Skoda badge. It’s a bit bigger but nothing that will upset Kodiaq fans.

The interior has gone the way of almost all new generation vehicles with a minimalist design and a touchscreen to operate most of the functions.

The exception is the row of very clever chunky buttons below the screen which operate volume, driving modes and climate control as needed.

A couple of other nice touches are worth mentioning, in particular the preponderance of USB ports. There are two in the front, two in the rear and one on the side of the rear view mirror - presumably to operate a portable sat nav (but who uses those these days?) These are in addition to wireless charging for two smartphones, which are ventilated to keep your phones cool, and wireless link for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Our car came equipped with the mild hybrid 1.5 TSI e_TEC powertrain but there are also a choice of petrol and diesels and a plug-in hybrid with a claimed impressive 62 miles worth of pure electric driving.

All the engines come mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission with no manual option.

Like many of the new VWs, the gear selector is on a stalk on the steering wheel. It takes a while to get used to on first use and I found myself putting it into neutral on a couple of occasions when I wanted the wipers on.

The Kodiaq shares some of the characteristics of the Tiguan but the suspension is not as finely tuned so it does feel a bit softer over bumps. Although this should affect the steering, it was not really noticeable during our week together.

Although entry-level our 1.5 litre petrol engine was sprightly enough with a 0-62mph time of 9.7 seconds. This is perfectly adequate - SUVs are load luggers not hot hatches.

Priced at £36,645 with a couple of thousand tagged on for extra packages it also offers good value for money in a crowded market.

Specification

Skoda Kodiaq SE

Price: £36,645 (£39,395 as tested)

Engine: 1.5 TSI e-TEC

Power: 148bhp

Torque: 184lb/ft

Transmission: Seven-speed DSG

Top speed: 128mph

0-62mph: 9.7 seconds

Economy: 44.1-47.1mpg

CO 2 emissions:136-145g/km