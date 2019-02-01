Messrs Riddick, Whitehead, Schaaming, Jeffcoate and Johnstone out skiing near Buxton, Derbyshire, November 1912. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

17 photos of Buxton in the snow from bygone days

Here's a fantastic selection of archive photographs of Buxton in the snow from bygone days.

Circa 1904: Tobogganing in the snow at Buxton. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

6th February 1947: German prisoners of war clearing snow from the Whaley Bridge to Buxton road near Chapel-en-le-Frith after Britain's worst blizzards for 50 years. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

1st December 1908: A sleigh ride in Buxton, Derbyshire. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

1st December 1912: A skier, Mr Whitehead, finds it difficult to get over a stone wall near Buxton, with his skis on. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

