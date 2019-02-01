17 photos of Buxton in the snow from bygone days Here's a fantastic selection of archive photographs of Buxton in the snow from bygone days. And don't forget, you can share your nostalgic weather photos with us by emailing news@buxtonadvertiser.co.uk. 1. Winter Sports Circa 1904: Tobogganing in the snow at Buxton. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Snowy POW 6th February 1947: German prisoners of war clearing snow from the Whaley Bridge to Buxton road near Chapel-en-le-Frith after Britain's worst blizzards for 50 years. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Sleigh Ride 1st December 1908: A sleigh ride in Buxton, Derbyshire. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Snow at Buxton 1st December 1912: A skier, Mr Whitehead, finds it difficult to get over a stone wall near Buxton, with his skis on. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5