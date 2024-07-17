Matlock Bath in 1907.Matlock Bath in 1907.
Our latest retro gallery shows a very different looking Chesterfield and surrounding area.

These eye-catching pictures show how Chesterfield looked before WWI as well as Chatsworth House, Matlock Bath and the circus coming to Chesterfield.

There are also pictures of Matlock being flooded in 1907 and Chesterfield facing Spurs in a pre-WW2 match.

You can get more retro content, here.

Derwent Terrace, in Matlock Bath, circa 1900.

1. Matlock Bath - circa 1900

Derwent Terrace, in Matlock Bath, circa 1900. Photo: Hulton Archive

Floods At Matlock Bath on 18th October 1907.

2. Floods At Matlock Bath

Floods At Matlock Bath on 18th October 1907. Photo: Hulton Archive:d

Competitors in the Internationality Reliability Trials in Buxton negotiating a rough country track in August 1926.

3. Internationality Reliability Trials

Competitors in the Internationality Reliability Trials in Buxton negotiating a rough country track in August 1926. Photo: Fox Photos

Chesterfield's goalkeeper is beaten during a match at Spurs in November 1936.

4. Tottenham vs. Chesterfield - 1936

Chesterfield's goalkeeper is beaten during a match at Spurs in November 1936. Photo: brandstaetter images

