Chelmorton nativity play 1974Chelmorton nativity play 1974
Take a look at these retro pictures of folk across the High Peak celebrating Christmas over the years

Our latest retro gallery has nipped into the archives to take a look at locals celebrating Christmas over the years,
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:49 GMT

These photos featuring nativities and Christmas parties and are bound to bring back some memories.

Take a look and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, email [email protected]

You can view plenty more retro content here.

Combs Infant School perform in 1996.

1. Combs Infant School

Combs Infant School perform in 1996. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Bakewell Infant School perform a nativity play.

2. Bakewell Infant School

Bakewell Infant School perform a nativity play. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Chapel Primary School's Christmas concert in 1965.

3. Chapel Primary School

Chapel Primary School's Christmas concert in 1965. Photo: National World

Christmas party at Chapel Memorial club in 1974.

4. Chapel Memorial club

Christmas party at Chapel Memorial club in 1974. Photo: Alan Swift

