Buxton has changed considerably over recent years.

The town has seen plenty of changes to business, with some much-oved businesses being replaced by new ones for modern times.

But there has also been plenty of changes to the area’s scenery.

Here we roll back the years to bring you these former views of our town.

Get more retro news here.

1 . General view of Buxton A general view of Buxton in 1909. Photo: Topical Press Agency Photo Sales

2 . Midland Railway i A steam train passes along the Buxton branch of the Midland Railway in Derbyshire, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive:d Photo Sales

3 . Back to the 1920s 1920s, Shakespeare Hotel, Spring Gardens, later demolished to make way for Woolworths and the row of shops including Village Saver Photo: unknown Photo Sales

4 . St Ann's Well Children with their Indian nanny at St Ann's Well in Buxton in August 1922. Photo: Topical Press Agency Photo Sales