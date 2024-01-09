News you can trust since 1852
Take a look at how Buxton has changed over the years with these 21 fascinating old photos

Buxton has changed considerably over recent years.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Dec 2019, 16:00 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 17:10 GMT

The town has seen plenty of changes to business, with some much-oved businesses being replaced by new ones for modern times.

But there has also been plenty of changes to the area’s scenery.

Here we roll back the years to bring you these former views of our town.

A general view of Buxton in 1909.

1. General view of Buxton

A general view of Buxton in 1909. Photo: Topical Press Agency

A steam train passes along the Buxton branch of the Midland Railway in Derbyshire, circa 1910.

2. Midland Railway i

A steam train passes along the Buxton branch of the Midland Railway in Derbyshire, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive:d

1920s, Shakespeare Hotel, Spring Gardens, later demolished to make way for Woolworths and the row of shops including Village Saver

3. Back to the 1920s

1920s, Shakespeare Hotel, Spring Gardens, later demolished to make way for Woolworths and the row of shops including Village Saver Photo: unknown

Children with their Indian nanny at St Ann's Well in Buxton in August 1922.

4. St Ann's Well

Children with their Indian nanny at St Ann's Well in Buxton in August 1922. Photo: Topical Press Agency

