PHOTOS: Take a walk down memory lane and relive October 2013 across the High Peak

By Lucy Ball
Published 17th Oct 2025, 13:16 BST
12 photo memories to take you back to October 2013 from across the High Peak

Here are some fabulous memories taken across Buxton and the High Peak in October 2013.

Who can you recognise from these pictures of drummers, footballers, garden parties and helpful students?

1. Martial arts students

Jane Holmes with Ethan Owen, Isaac Quinn and some of her junior students. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Hockey juniors

Buxton Hockey Club squad shot 2013-14. Photo: submitted

3. Still in love

Simeon and Joyce Rogers, celebrated seventy years of marriage in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. In the air

Buxton v Congleton (black) in 2013 saw a player become airborne. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

