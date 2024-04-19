Four year0old Buxton schoolgirl Peggy Mycock is cheered by her friends for being chosen as the 1934 Festival Queen of Buxton, Derbyshire. She was selected out of 30 girls from local elementary schools.placeholder image
I nipped into our archives and dug out these amazing retro images from around Derbyshire over the years

This retro gallery takes a look back on life in Derbyshire over the century and even further.

The interesting pictures capture how people lived, the fashions and the issues that mattered to them.

We have pictures of industrial unrest, men queuing to sign up for the army in 1915, some footballers who wrote their name into Chesterfield FC’s history and village events such as a funfair in Riddings and carnival time in Sandiacre.

There is also Ripley folk celebrating the end of WW1 and travellers going about their day in Derby in 1922.

You can view more great pictures of life across the county here.

Get more retro content here.

A view of Chesterfield, circa 1896.

1. A view of Chesterfield

Proctor's Bioscope, sideshow at Chesterfield Races. The travelling Bioscope showmen visited fairs and events in the period 1890-1914 were the pioneers of the cinematographic world.

2. Proctor's Bioscoped bBoer War pictures or Colliery disasters. Some showmen introduced sound effects to create a more realistic atmosphere and employed an effects worker who would work behind the screen. Between 1906-1908 some showmen introduced sound films, with equipment made by Gaumont Chronophone. The travelling cinemas began to go out of fashion with the erection of hundreds of permanent picture houses up and down the country. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Church Street Primitive Methodist Sunday School at Sandiacre Carnival, Derbyshire, c1910.

3. Sandiacre Carnival

Fair at Riddings, c1900s. The fair used to be held at Riddings Park near Riddings House.

4. Fair at Riddings

