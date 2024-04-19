The interesting pictures capture how people lived, the fashions and the issues that mattered to them.

We have pictures of industrial unrest, men queuing to sign up for the army in 1915, some footballers who wrote their name into Chesterfield FC’s history and village events such as a funfair in Riddings and carnival time in Sandiacre.

There is also Ripley folk celebrating the end of WW1 and travellers going about their day in Derby in 1922.

1 . A view of Chesterfield A view of Chesterfield, circa 1896.

2 . Proctor's Bioscoped bBoer War pictures or Colliery disasters. Some showmen introduced sound effects to create a more realistic atmosphere and employed an effects worker who would work behind the screen. Between 1906-1908 some showmen introduced sound films, with equipment made by Gaumont Chronophone. The travelling cinemas began to go out of fashion with the erection of hundreds of permanent picture houses up and down the country. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Proctor's Bioscope, sideshow at Chesterfield Races. The travelling Bioscope showmen visited fairs and events in the period 1890-1914 were the pioneers of the cinematographic world.

3 . Sandiacre Carnival Church Street Primitive Methodist Sunday School at Sandiacre Carnival, Derbyshire, c1910.

4 . Fair at Riddings Fair at Riddings, c1900s. The fair used to be held at Riddings Park near Riddings House.