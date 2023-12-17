News you can trust since 1852
The Ripley Christmas lights on Oxford St in December 1986.The Ripley Christmas lights on Oxford St in December 1986.
Here's 30 lovely pictures showing the charm and quaintness of Derbyshire - including Matlock, Chesterfield, Ripley, Bakewell and Buxton - from yesterday

This lovely retro gallery has nipped into our archives to show you the beauty and charm of our amazing county between the 1950’s and 80’s.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 15:57 GMT

The pictures include how Matlock looked 50 years ago, as well as Queen’s Park in Chesterfield, and Christmas time in Ripley.

There is also pictures of Riber Castle, the Heights of Abraham, Buxton Thermal Baths and Buxton Crescent.

You can view plenty more retro galleries from across Derbyshire, here.

A view of Burlington Street, looking towards Cavendish Street in the 1950's. A bus is outside the Regal cinema on right. Davy & Sons and Woodhouse & Sons shops is on the left.

1. Burlington Street, Chesterfield

A view of Burlington Street, looking towards Cavendish Street in the 1950's. A bus is outside the Regal cinema on right. Davy & Sons and Woodhouse & Sons shops is on the left. Photo: Chesterfield Museum

Bakewell's busy streets in 1975.

2. Bakewell, 1975

Bakewell's busy streets in 1975. Photo: Star

Matlock Bath pictured in November 1975.

3. Matlock Bath

Matlock Bath pictured in November 1975. Photo: Star

Cricket in Queen's Park in 1981.

4. Cricket in the park

Cricket in Queen's Park in 1981. Photo: Star

