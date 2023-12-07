News you can trust since 1852
Here's 14 fantastic photos showing what life was like in Buxton and the High Peak in the 1980s

Big hair, great music and interesting fashion choices – the 80s was definitely a decade to remember.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Aug 2021, 16:03 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 13:33 GMT

So whether you were just a child back then, or you can remember it like it was yesterday, enjoy a trip down memory lane with this selection of photos.

The images were captured around Buxton and the High Peak by our photographers throughout the 1980s.

Sports facilities at the now demolished High Peak College in the early 80s

1. Sports facities

Sports facilities at the now demolished High Peak College in the early 80s Photo: unknown staffer

Coopers corset factory off London Rd, Buxton, in the early 1980s.

2. Coopers factory

Coopers corset factory off London Rd, Buxton, in the early 1980s. Photo: Alan Swift

Blowing up the lime kilns at Millers Dale in the early 1980s.

3. Kilns

Blowing up the lime kilns at Millers Dale in the early 1980s. Photo: Alan Swift

Felling a group of large trees outside Buxton Opera House

4. Opera House

Felling a group of large trees outside Buxton Opera House Photo: Alan Swift

