These images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who do you recognise in these photos taken from our archives, Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield Museum.
1. Riber Castle
Riber Castle, Matlock, DerbyshireA helicopter piloted by British helicopter champion Captain Graham Taylor was used to do a photographic aerial survey of Riber Castle, Matlock.Picture shows aerial view of Riber Castle. The building stands 650 ft above the Derwent Valley at Matlock, the grounds of which are used as a zoo - October 1978 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Retro Chesterfield FC boys team
Retro Chesterfield FC boys team, 1954. Back, Goddard, Dawson, Oxtoby, Goodwin, Linney, Leivers, Front Vardy, Hart, Stirling, Hall, Philpott. Photo: Sheffield Star
3. Buxton Advertiser archive
Buxton Advertiser archive, 1966, A small crowd for Buxton FC's visit to Matlock in the Derbyshire Senior Cup Photo: unknown staffer
4. Leadmill Bridge
Leadmill Bridge Hathersage, December 1954. Photo: Sheffield Star