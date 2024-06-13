Fantastic pictures capture life in Derbyshire during the 1950s to the 2000s - including Chesterfield, Shirebrook, Ripley and Buxton

By Brian Eyre
Published 13th Jun 2024, 11:43 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 12:07 BST
See what captured the eye of photographers across north Derbyshire in these images showing school days, changing streets, royal visits and sports teams across the towns and villages of Derbyshire.

These images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who do you recognise in these photos taken from our archives, Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield Museum.

For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

Riber Castle, Matlock, DerbyshireA helicopter piloted by British helicopter champion Captain Graham Taylor was used to do a photographic aerial survey of Riber Castle, Matlock.Picture shows aerial view of Riber Castle. The building stands 650 ft above the Derwent Valley at Matlock, the grounds of which are used as a zoo - October 1978

1. Riber Castle

Riber Castle, Matlock, DerbyshireA helicopter piloted by British helicopter champion Captain Graham Taylor was used to do a photographic aerial survey of Riber Castle, Matlock.Picture shows aerial view of Riber Castle. The building stands 650 ft above the Derwent Valley at Matlock, the grounds of which are used as a zoo - October 1978 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Retro Chesterfield FC boys team, 1954. Back, Goddard, Dawson, Oxtoby, Goodwin, Linney, Leivers, Front Vardy, Hart, Stirling, Hall, Philpott.

2. Retro Chesterfield FC boys team

Retro Chesterfield FC boys team, 1954. Back, Goddard, Dawson, Oxtoby, Goodwin, Linney, Leivers, Front Vardy, Hart, Stirling, Hall, Philpott. Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
Buxton Advertiser archive, 1966, A small crowd for Buxton FC's visit to Matlock in the Derbyshire Senior Cup

3. Buxton Advertiser archive

Buxton Advertiser archive, 1966, A small crowd for Buxton FC's visit to Matlock in the Derbyshire Senior Cup Photo: unknown staffer

Photo Sales
Leadmill Bridge Hathersage, December 1954.

4. Leadmill Bridge

Leadmill Bridge Hathersage, December 1954. Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireBuxtonRipleyShirebrookChesterfield