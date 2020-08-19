Who can you spot picking up their GCSES in these retro snaps?placeholder image
Who can you spot picking up their GCSES in these retro snaps?

Are you in these pictures of Derbyshire students collecting their GCSE results in years gone by?

By Lucy Ball
Published 19th Aug 2020, 15:00 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 09:46 BST
As thousands of students across the county wait for their GCSE results this week, take a trip down memory lane of when you got your results with some pictures going back more than a decade.

Who do you recognise celebrating with friends and who do you still talk to?

Want more Derbyshire retro? Pooches from the past, Did your grandparents make it into our retro gallery?

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Nancy Fielder, editor

Joseph Firth and Jessica Dunphy in 2006

1. St Mary's

Joseph Firth and Jessica Dunphy in 2006 Photo: bwj

Photo Sales
Daniel Growcott and Isobelle Rodgers getting their results

2. St Mary's Catholic High School

Daniel Growcott and Isobelle Rodgers getting their results Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Carly Aston, Louise chapman, Sophie Goodlad and Lauren Gibson after getting tehri results in 2012

3. Bolsover School

Carly Aston, Louise chapman, Sophie Goodlad and Lauren Gibson after getting tehri results in 2012 Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Hayley Vaughan and Daniel Colley in 2012

4. The Bolsover School

Hayley Vaughan and Daniel Colley in 2012 Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice