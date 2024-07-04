There’s plenty of great pictures, including fun in the snowy weather in Buxton as well as sporting fun in 1930’s Buxton.
There is also important matters which affected the whole county such as the coal mining industry featured, as well as WW2 POW’s getting stuck in with work around Whaley Bridge.
1. Having their say
Wives of striking Derbyshire miners hand in a letter to the Coal Board in Hobart Place on 18th January 1972. With them is MP for Bolsover, Dennis Skinner (centre).Photo: Getty
2. Festival Queen of Buxton
14 year-old Buxton schoolgirl Peggy Mycock is cheered by her friends for being chosen as the 1934 Festival Queen of Buxton, Derbyshire. She was selected out of 30 girls from local elementary schools, and will be crowned during 'Well Dressing Week' in June.Photo: Fox Photos
3. Harry Clifton
Chesterfield Football Club's inside right Harry Clifton poses before a game on 17th February 1938.Photo: H. F. Davis
4. Snow fun near Buxton
Messrs Riddick, Whitehead, Schaaming, Jeffcoate and Johnstone out skiing near Buxton in November 1912.Photo: Topical Press Agency