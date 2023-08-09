30 photos show Chatsworth House down the years - with the people, events and artwork that make the Peak District stately home special
Chatsworth estate is home to the Devonshire family and has been passed down through 16 generations.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:26 BST
The estate comprises a Grade I listed house and stables, a 105-acre garden, a 1,822-acre park, a farmyard and adventure playground, and one of Europe’s most significant private art collections.
It has been home to the Devonshire family for nearly five centuries.
The house and garden were first constructed by Sir William Cavendish and Bess of Hardwick in 1555. The Elizabethan garden was much smaller than the modern garden is now.
In the last 60 years, many of the historic features of the garden have been restored and numerous important new features have been added.
Here is a collection of retro photographs from over the years including a look back at memorable artwork and events.
Page 1 of 8