25 fantastic pictures showing what life was like during the last 100 years across Derbyshire - including Chesterfield, Buxton and Ripley

Take a look at what life was like in Derbyshire over the last 100 years – including photos of Buxton, Ripley, Somercotes and Chesterfield – in our selection of retro images.
By Brian Eyre
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:12 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 11:17 GMT

Photos include working on tramlines in Chesterfield, nativity plays and snow scenes.

See if you recognise anyone or if anything has changed in these rare bygone pictures which have been taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, Chesterfield museum and our own archives.

Electric tramway on Chesterfield High Street.

1. Chesterfield

Electric tramway on Chesterfield High Street. Photo: Chesterfield Museum

Tram on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield

2. Chatsworth Road.

Tram on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield Photo: Chesterfield Museum

Retro Chesterfield - Horns Bridge.

3. Horns Bridge

Retro Chesterfield - Horns Bridge. Photo: Chesterfield Museum

