24 pictures of Buxton's Pavilion Gardens over the years as it celebrates its 150th birthday

The park was officially opened on August 10, 1871 and was initially only 12 acres however by 1876 it was extended to its present day size of 23 acres.

Loved by generations of families, the Pavilion Gardens have been used for leisure facilities from croquet to skating as well as boating.

The park is also a beautiful space to take a walk, enjoy a picnic or just take a break and watch the world go by.

To celebrate the anniversary, here’s a selection of photos of the park from over the years, including a selection from the Pavilion Gardens’ archive.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. – Louise Cooper, editor.

1. Pavilion Gardens Ladies in their finery taking a walk along the Promenade Photo: submitted Buy photo

2. Pavilion Gardens Visitors enjoying the Pavilion Gardens Photo: Jason Chadwick Buy photo

3. Watching the match Croquet time at the Pavilion Gardens Photo: submitted Buy photo

4. Pavilion Gardens Feeding the ducks has long been a popular activity in the Pavilion Gardens Photo: Jason Chadwick Buy photo