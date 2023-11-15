Our latest retro gallery takes a look back on life in Derbyshire over the century.

The interesting pictures capture how people lived, the fashions and the issues that mattered to them.

We have pictures of industrial unrest, men queuing to sign up for the army in 1915, some footballers who wrote their name into Chesterfield FC’s history, village events and plenty more.

1 . Joining up for war A crowd of young men queuing up at an Army Recruiting Office in December 1915, Photo: Topical Press Agency

2 . Chatsworth House library The library of Chatsworth House, circa 1930. Photo: Central Press

3 . Oil wells in Chesterfield Derrick casing and sump at Anglo-Mexican oil wells in Chesterfield in June 1919. Photo: A. R. Coster

4 . Anyone know the time? Mr and Mrs Charles Bromley, of Belper, at home in 1955 with part of their collection of 109 grandfather clocks. Photo: Ken Harding