There are also pictures of Matlock being flooded in 1907 and Chesterfield facing Spurs in a pre-WW2 match.
You can get more retro content, here.
1. Matlock 1907
Matlock Bridge before floods arrived in 1907. Photo: Topical Press Agency:d
2. The Shambles, Chesterfield
The Shambles, Chesterfield, in c1887. View showing the original wooden board 'fleshamols' (shelf flaps/window openings) of the butcher's shops. This street was named Shambles after the fleshamols on which butchers laid out their meat for sale in this area, in the 1400s. Photo: Heritage Images:d
3. Golden Jubilee Celebrations,-1887
Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee Celebrations in Chesterfield on 21st September 1887. Over 50,000 people attended the celebrations. The civic procession was nearly a mile long and included a trade section of local industries. Alderman TP Wood officially opened Queen's Park. Photo: Heritage Images
4. Chatsworth House - circa 1900
Cows graze in view of Chatsworth House stately home, circa 1900. Photo: Epics:d