21 eye-catching pictures showing a very different looking Derbyshire between 1888 and 1945, including Chesterfield, Buxton Town Hall, Matlock Bath, Chatsworth House and Winster

Our latest retro gallery shows a very different looking Chesterfield and surrounding area.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 16:29 GMT

These eye-catching pictures show how Chesterfield looked before WWI as well as Chatsworth House, Matlock Bath and the circus coming to Chesterfield.

There are also pictures of Matlock being flooded in 1907 and Chesterfield facing Spurs in a pre-WW2 match.

You can get more retro content, here.

Matlock Bridge before floods arrived in 1907.

1. Matlock 1907

Matlock Bridge before floods arrived in 1907. Photo: Topical Press Agency:d

The Shambles, Chesterfield, in c1887. View showing the original wooden board 'fleshamols' (shelf flaps/window openings) of the butcher's shops. This street was named Shambles after the fleshamols on which butchers laid out their meat for sale in this area, in the 1400s.

2. The Shambles, Chesterfield

The Shambles, Chesterfield, in c1887. View showing the original wooden board 'fleshamols' (shelf flaps/window openings) of the butcher's shops. This street was named Shambles after the fleshamols on which butchers laid out their meat for sale in this area, in the 1400s. Photo: Heritage Images:d

Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee Celebrations in Chesterfield on 21st September 1887. Over 50,000 people attended the celebrations. The civic procession was nearly a mile long and included a trade section of local industries. Alderman TP Wood officially opened Queen's Park.

3. Golden Jubilee Celebrations,-1887

Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee Celebrations in Chesterfield on 21st September 1887. Over 50,000 people attended the celebrations. The civic procession was nearly a mile long and included a trade section of local industries. Alderman TP Wood officially opened Queen's Park. Photo: Heritage Images

Cows graze in view of Chatsworth House stately home, circa 1900.

4. Chatsworth House - circa 1900

Cows graze in view of Chatsworth House stately home, circa 1900. Photo: Epics:d

