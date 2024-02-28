20 nostalgic pictures taken in the Peaks and Dales of Derbyshire

From changing streets and royal visits, see if you recognise anyone in these nostalgic pictures taken from our archives and Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield museum.
The Heights of Abraham cable car system at Matlock Bath, 1984. Photo: Star
A truck is used to ferry people across Crown Square after flooding in Matlock in December 1965. Photo: Sheffield Star
Castleton's Treak Cliff Cavern, 1975. Photo: Sheffield Star
A view of Bakewell in 1962. Photo: Star