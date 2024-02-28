News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING

20 nostalgic pictures taken in the Peaks and Dales of Derbyshire

These great images show life across the Peak District and Derbyshire Dales down the decades.
By Brian Eyre
Published 28th Feb 2024, 13:09 GMT

From changing streets and royal visits, see if you recognise anyone in these nostalgic pictures taken from our archives and Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield museum.

For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

The Heights of Abraham cable car system at Matlock Bath, 1984.

1. Peaks and Dales retro

The Heights of Abraham cable car system at Matlock Bath, 1984. Photo: Star

Photo Sales
A truck is used to ferry people across Crown Square after flooding in Matlock in December 1965.

2. Peaks and Dales retro

A truck is used to ferry people across Crown Square after flooding in Matlock in December 1965. Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
Castleton's Treak Cliff Cavern, 1975.

3. Peaks and Dales retro

Castleton's Treak Cliff Cavern, 1975. Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
A view of Bakewell in 1962.

4. Peaks and Dales retro

A view of Bakewell in 1962. Photo: Star

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireDerbyshire DalesPeak DistrictChesterfield