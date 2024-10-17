A game of Shrovetide football, ' kicked - off ' by the Prince of Wales in Ashbourne, is getting rather rough, in February 1928.placeholder image
20 captivating black and white images from around Derbyshire over the generations

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 16:29 BST
There are so many great stories by the people who have helped make Derbyshire such a special place to be.

Here in our latest retro gallery we have dug deep to bring you some wonderful images, showing the changing fashions and traditions that been a rich part of our county’s proud history.

Featured moments include a Shrovetide football match from 1928 which probably wouldn’t be allowed by health and safety these days and Huddersfield Town players training at Buxton ahead of the 1930 FA Cup final.

We’ve also got very different-looking football fans heading to a game at Chesterfield and the innocent fun of skiers enjoying heavy snow in 1912.

Of course there is also plenty more, so get a cupp and enjoy this lovely trip down memory lane.

Swansea schoolboys beat Chesterfield in the replay of the Schoollboy's Championship held at Swansea Town's (now Swansea City) Vetch Field ground on 14th May 1939. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) : F

1. Schoolboy Championship

Swansea schoolboys beat Chesterfield in the replay of the Schoollboy's Championship held at Swansea Town's (now Swansea City) Vetch Field ground on 14th May 1939. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) : F Photo: Getty Images

A game of Shrovetide football, ' kicked - off ' by the Prince of Wales in Ashbourne, is getting rather rough, in February 1928.

2. Shrovetide football

A game of Shrovetide football, ' kicked - off ' by the Prince of Wales in Ashbourne, is getting rather rough, in February 1928. Photo: Getty Images

Arsenal football supporters cheer for their team as they make their way to Chesterfield on 16th January 1937.

3. Chesterfield bound

Arsenal football supporters cheer for their team as they make their way to Chesterfield on 16th January 1937. Photo: Getty Images

Messrs Riddick, Whitehead, Schaaming, Jeffcoate and Johnstone out skiing near Buxton in November 1912.

4. Snow fun in Buxton

Messrs Riddick, Whitehead, Schaaming, Jeffcoate and Johnstone out skiing near Buxton in November 1912. Photo: Getty Images

