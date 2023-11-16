19 rare pictures showing the proud history, industry and beauty of Derbyshire over the last 100 years

Our latest Derbyshire retro gallery takes a look at how the county looked many many years ago.

We have a picture of Belper High Street and Bolsover Castle from the skies in the 1930’s and how driving looked in the 1920’s.

We have workmen hard at it and a youngsters enjoying fun in the snow, care-free from the ever nearing World War II.

All in all it shows a very different life across our county.

You can view more retro content of Derbyshire down the decades, here.

1 . Buxton over a 100 years ago A general view of Buxton in 1909. Photo: Topical Press Agency

2 . St Ann's Well Children with their Indian nanny at St Ann's Well in Buxton in August 1922. The water pump provides water from a geothermal spring. Photo: Topical Press Agency

3 . Motoring in the 20's W A Carr driving down Blackwell Hill, Derbyshire on 17th August 1926 as part of a Six Days Reliability Trial. Photo: H. F. Davis:f

4 . A very different shopping experience The High Street in Belper around 1930. Photo: Fox Photos:f