Local schoolboys watch the West German team training at Ashbourne during the 1966 World Cup in July 1966.Local schoolboys watch the West German team training at Ashbourne during the 1966 World Cup in July 1966.
19 rare pictures showing the proud history, industry and beauty of Derbyshire over the last 100 years

Our latest Derbyshire retro gallery takes a look at how the county looked many many years ago.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Nov 2023, 14:08 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 15:48 GMT

We have a picture of Belper High Street and Bolsover Castle from the skies in the 1930’s and how driving looked in the 1920’s.

We have workmen hard at it and a youngsters enjoying fun in the snow, care-free from the ever nearing World War II.

All in all it shows a very different life across our county.

You can view more retro content of Derbyshire down the decades, here.

A general view of Buxton in 1909.

1. Buxton over a 100 years ago

A general view of Buxton in 1909. Photo: Topical Press Agency

Children with their Indian nanny at St Ann's Well in Buxton in August 1922. The water pump provides water from a geothermal spring.

2. St Ann's Well

Children with their Indian nanny at St Ann's Well in Buxton in August 1922. The water pump provides water from a geothermal spring. Photo: Topical Press Agency

W A Carr driving down Blackwell Hill, Derbyshire on 17th August 1926 as part of a Six Days Reliability Trial.

3. Motoring in the 20's

W A Carr driving down Blackwell Hill, Derbyshire on 17th August 1926 as part of a Six Days Reliability Trial. Photo: H. F. Davis:f

The High Street in Belper around 1930.

4. A very different shopping experience

The High Street in Belper around 1930. Photo: Fox Photos:f

