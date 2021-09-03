16 photos of High Peak scouts from the 2000s - who can you spot?

So we've taken a look back in our archive and dug out these 16 great photos of scouting activities in the area over the years.
Grab your necker-chief and be prepared to take a walk down memory lane from the 2000s and reminisce on all things scouting.
1. Camp in the snow
The 3rd Buxton scouts on camp in April 2008
Photo: Submitted
2. Next generation in training
Cubs from the 3rd Buxton Scout Group during their visit to Buxton Fire station in 2008
Photo: Contributed
3. Helping hands
In 2007 scouts were in the Springs Centre, wrapping presents donated by the public. Pictured are Martyn and David Bonham of the Bowden Scouts and Cub pack from Chapel
Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Ready to rock
Whaley Bridge carnival, Taxal Scouts in 2009
Photo: Jason Chadwick