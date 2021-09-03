Neverland display by the scouts for the 2009 Buxton Carnvial
Neverland display by the scouts for the 2009 Buxton Carnvial

16 photos of High Peak scouts from the 2000s - who can you spot?

From learning new skills to creating memories, joining the scouts has been a huge part of childhood for many High Peak youngsters over the years.

By Lucy Ball
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 4:49 pm

So we've taken a look back in our archive and dug out these 16 great photos of scouting activities in the area over the years.

Grab your necker-chief and be prepared to take a walk down memory lane from the 2000s and reminisce on all things scouting.

1. Camp in the snow

The 3rd Buxton scouts on camp in April 2008

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Next generation in training

Cubs from the 3rd Buxton Scout Group during their visit to Buxton Fire station in 2008

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Helping hands

In 2007 scouts were in the Springs Centre, wrapping presents donated by the public. Pictured are Martyn and David Bonham of the Bowden Scouts and Cub pack from Chapel

Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales

4. Ready to rock

Whaley Bridge carnival, Taxal Scouts in 2009

Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4