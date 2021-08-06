So whether you were just a child back then, or you can remember it like it was yesterday, enjoy a trip down memory lane with this selection of photos.

The images were captured around Buxton and the High Peak by our photographers throughout the 1980s.

If you have any suggestions for future local retro galleries you’d like to see, email our newsdesk at [email protected]

1. Sport Sports facilities at the now demolished High Peak College in the early 80s Photo: unknown staffer Buy photo

2. Factory Coopers corset factory off London Rd, Buxton, in the early 1980s Photo: Alan Swift Buy photo

3. Kilns Blowing up the lime kilns at Millers Dale in the early 1980s Photo: Alan Swift Buy photo

4. Opera House Felling a group of large trees outside Buxton Opera House Photo: Alan Swift Buy photo