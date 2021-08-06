A Buxton hockey team in the 1980s
11 fantastic photos show what life was like in Buxton and the High Peak in the 1980s

Big hair, great music and interesting fashion choices – the 80s was definitely a decade to remember.

So whether you were just a child back then, or you can remember it like it was yesterday, enjoy a trip down memory lane with this selection of photos.

The images were captured around Buxton and the High Peak by our photographers throughout the 1980s.

1. Sport

Sports facilities at the now demolished High Peak College in the early 80s

Photo: unknown staffer

2. Factory

Coopers corset factory off London Rd, Buxton, in the early 1980s

Photo: Alan Swift

3. Kilns

Blowing up the lime kilns at Millers Dale in the early 1980s

Photo: Alan Swift

4. Opera House

Felling a group of large trees outside Buxton Opera House

Photo: Alan Swift

