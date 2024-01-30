National Trust withdraws plans for huge new car park at Peak District estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As previously reported, in 2023 the charity submitted plans for a giant new car park and other alterations to the Lyme estate, near Disley, partly as a result of flooding in 2019 which caused damage costing more than £250,000.

Those behind the scheme said it would reduce future flood risks – which are increasing with climate change – but opponents pushed back, arguing the plans would increase traffic around the already-congested A6, make Lyme less usable for cyclists and pedestrians and undermine the trust’s net zero commitments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, January 30, Lyme’s general manager Kellie Scott announced a rethink, saying: “We’ve made the decision to withdraw the planning application for the proposed relocation of our visitor car park and restoration of a piece of historic parkland.

The car park would have paved over parts of the historic landscape.

“We know that Lyme is a much-loved place for many and have heard the concerns that have been raised. We’ve been working closely with partners and stakeholders to address these and demonstrate how the proposals would benefit the long-term future of Lyme and our neighbours. However, in some areas, we have not been able to find a solution.”

She added: “Changes to statutory regulations and the economic climate have also brought a level of uncertainty to the long-term feasibility of our plans. We will now take the time to consider our next steps.

“We remain fully committed to improving resilience to climate change and flooding at Lyme and neighbouring communities, promoting green travel, reducing impact on the A6, and ensuring our infrastructure can accommodate the number of people that currently visit us.”

Advertisement

For the time being, Lyme says it is working to improve car-free access and a recently-introduced initiative gives a ten per cent café discount to visitors arriving by bike or public transport.

Advertisement

Estate bosses are currently preparing a new proposal to make admissions more efficient and are testing pay-on-exit days to avoid cars backing up on to surrounding roads.

While they will not be remodelling drainage as expected, across the park and woodland rangers have installed around 200 natural flood mitigation structures including leaky dams and scrapes to slow the flow of water.