Flypast from iconic Spitfire fighter plane at Buxton Carnival is cancelled – as investigations continue into death of pilot
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A World War Two Spitfire was set to take to the skies above Buxton – but the flypast has been cancelled as investigations into the death of a pilot remain underway.
An organiser for the Buxton Carnival has confirmed that the planned flypast from a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Spitfire, during the Carnival Parade on Saturday, July 13, has been cancelled.
On May 25, Sqn Ldr Mark Long was killed when the BBMF Spitfire he was flying crashed in a field in Lincolnshire.
Two days after the crash, the RAF made the decision to halt any further BBMF flights while investigations into the incident took place.
The organiser added that, with these investigation still ongoing, the decision was made by the BBMF to cancel the flypast.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.