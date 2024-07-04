Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A World War Two Spitfire was set to take to the skies above Buxton – but the flypast has been cancelled as investigations into the death of a pilot remain underway.

An organiser for the Buxton Carnival has confirmed that the planned flypast from a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Spitfire, during the Carnival Parade on Saturday, July 13, has been cancelled.

On May 25, Sqn Ldr Mark Long was killed when the BBMF Spitfire he was flying crashed in a field in Lincolnshire.

Two days after the crash, the RAF made the decision to halt any further BBMF flights while investigations into the incident took place.

The flypast from a Spitfire has been called off.