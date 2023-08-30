Buxton venues ready for Heritage Open Days event season starting next week
Now in it’s 29th year, the festival sees volunteers give up their time to help people to engage with the heritage and culture on their doorstep, with more than 5,000 openings at historic houses, factories, museums, music halls, formal gardens and even graveyards
Running Friday to Sunday, September 8-17, the theme for 2023 is ‘Creativity Unwrapped’ and in Buxton that includes an Arts and Crafts church, the Devonshire Dome and an entertainment venue which once hosted the Beatles.
The highlights of the week are often provided by local experts who want to share their knowledge with the wider public.
Representatives from Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and Nestlé Waters will be leading guided walks around Lightwood Reservoir nature reserve on Tuesday, September 12, 3-5pm and 5.30-7.30pm. Booking essential via https://tinyurl.com/3wb93eyb.
Peak District artist Tamsin Cunningham will be delivering a demonstration of her mandala works, often inspired by heritage buildings, at Buxton Opera House on Wednesday, September 13, 1-4pm. No booking required.
On Thursday, September 14, 10am to 1pm, Buxton Civic Association and Richard Pattrick, Professor Emeritus at the University of Manchester, will be hosting a three-kilometre guided walk, heading out from the Poole’s Cavern Visitor Centre and around Grin Low to look at the area’s fascinating geological features. Reserve a place by writing to
[email protected] with ‘Geology trail booking’ in the subject line.
St John the Baptist Church, on St John’s Road, will be participating for the first time with free organ recitals taking place at 1pm on September 8, 9, 11, 14, 15.
St Mary’s Church, on Dale Road, will be welcoming visitors on both weekends, September 9-10 and 16-17, 1.30-4pm, no booking required.
The restored Crescent Assembly Rooms will be open on Sunday, September 10, and Friday, September 15, 10.30am to 4pm, and the Pavilion Gardens Octagon Hall on Monday, September 11, 9.30am to 4.30pm. No booking required.
Trinity Church, on Hardwick Hall, is inviting people to join its 150th anniversary celebrations on Saturday, September 16, 10.30am to 12.30pm. No booking required.
Many other historic buildings will be open daily as usual. For full details of all events, see visitbuxton.co.uk/heritage-open-days-2023.