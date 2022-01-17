Whaley Bridge housebuilder makes donation to High Peak hospice charity

Barratt Homes has made the contribution to Chapel charity Blythe House via the company’s legacy fund, which aims to leave a positive impact in the neighbourhoods surrounding its developments such as Midshires Meadow on Linglongs Road.

Regional managing director Neil Goodwin said: “As we’re creating a brand new community in High Peak, we are actively looking for ways to support local causes in the area to show our support.

“Blythe House is a really fantastic cause and we are very pleased we’ve been able to help support its excellent work within the community.”

Barratt Homes representative Megan Greenhalgh, left, visited Blythe House to meet the team and learn about their work.

Blythe House offers a multitude of services but says it will use the funding to support its Hospice at Home care, which allows patients to receive care around the clock from the comfort of their own home at the end of their lives. The donation is equivalent to the cost of a carer for 66 hours.

Hospice fundraiser Zoe Woodward said: “The donation will help our charity continue to support people with a life-limiting illness in our local community. Demand for our service has trebled in the past year and income generation has been a major challenge as our events and activities were cancelled for the majority of the pandemic.

"We’d like to say thank you for this fabulous support, it’s wonderful that Barratt Homes recognises the important work we do and the benefits for people with a life-limiting illness to remain in the familiar surroundings of their own home.”