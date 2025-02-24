Thomas Fields dementia ward in Buxton will close - but three couples will stay together

The dementia ward at Thomas Fields will close, says Derbyshire County Council but three couples will stay together in Buxton.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent months there has been a consultation about the future of Thomas Fields.

On Thursday February, 20 the county council made a decision to cease to operate long-term residential and respite care at Thomas Fields, enabling them to repurpose and focus on community support beds only, known as hospital discharge beds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in good news three couples who have a partner with dementia at Thomas Fields have been told they are able to stay in Buxton.

The dementia ward at Thomas Fields will close, says Derbyshire County Council but three couples will stay together in Buxton.

County Councillor Ruth George who helped champion keeping the couples together is ‘delighted’ with this update.

She said: “Some of the families affected contacted me when they failed to receive responses from the Buxton councillors and MP.

“I visited some of the couples at Thomas Fields who told me how their lives would be torn apart if their loved one had to move away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wrote to the Directors of Adult Social Care to make the case for the three residents of the dementia unit whose partner lived in the flats to be able to remain at Thomas Fields whilst they needed the care and I lodged a question to Full Council to highlight their plight.

“I was delighted to be told this had finally been agreed and I’m over the moon for the couples and their families who have been so worried about them.”

Cabinet member for Adult Care, Councillor Natalie Hoy says the reason for the closure, which will see the other patients relocated to Whitestones in Chapel-en-le-Frith, will free up the beds for hospital discharge patients.

She said: “People tell us they want to remain living independently in their own homes which has led to a decline in demand for traditional residential care and a rise in demand for specialist care, including nursing care which we’re not legally allowed to provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By the time people require care they often have more complex needs, including dementia, which means we need to adapt our services to help support them.

“Supporting the health and care system through closer working with health partners is vital if we’re to help even more people remain at home.

“There are also benefits to single-model care services, which offer either short-term enablement care or long-term and respite dementia care, both in terms of people’s outcomes and increased effectiveness.

“Under a mixed care model we can have an 18-year-old who needs rehabilitation following a hospital stay in the same building as a long-term resident with dementia, which isn’t ideal for either person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost 800 people responded to the consultation into the future proposals for the Ada Belfield Centre, Staveley Centre and Thomas Fields, with three petitions also received.

Councillor Hoy said: “I recognise this is a difficult time for our residents and their families and I would like to assure them their health and wellbeing remains our top priority and we will do everything we can to support them throughout this time.

“Like all other councils across the country we’re facing increasing financial pressures and, with demand for adult social care support rising, we have to consider how we continue to deliver the services we’re required to.”