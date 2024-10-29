Supporting health and safety in Whaley Bridge: Defibrillator installed with local partnership

L to R: Sarah Buckley (Stock & Training Manager, Christeyns Professional Hygiene UK) and Andy Hilditch (Site Director, Christeyns Professional Hygiene UK)

Christeyns Professional Hygiene UK has taken an important step to support the local community by collaborating with the Whaley Bridge Canal Group CIC to provide a defibrillator, now installed outside their building for public use.

The idea for the defibrillator installation came after a member of the public was found in an unresponsive state just outside the Transhipment Warehouse, the headquarters of the Whaley Bridge Canal Group. While immediate CPR and swift action saved the individual, the nearest defibrillator at the time was located in the town centre, which highlighted the critical need for closer access to lifesaving equipment. The incident spurred the community to act, with the local Men's Shed group taking on the fundraising effort.

Christeyns Professional Hygiene UK generously contributed to the project, helping to make the defibrillator a reality. Installed outside the Transhipment Warehouse, it is now readily accessible for anyone in need. The collaboration between Christeyns, the Whaley Bridge Canal Group, and the wider community underscores the power of local partnerships in enhancing public safety.

Sarah Buckley, Stock & Training Manager at Christeyns, and Nev Clarke from the Whaley Bridge Canal Group coordinated this vital initiative. Speaking on behalf of Christeyns, Sarah Buckley said, "Ensuring the safety and well-being of our local community is a priority for us, and we are proud to contribute to this important project. We're committed to making a positive impact wherever we can."

Members of Men's Shed and staff from Christeyns Professional Hygiene UK with the Whaley Bridge Canal Group mascot (dog, bottom right)

Nev Clarke, reflecting on the importance of the defibrillator, stated, “The need for a defibrillator has been evident for some time, and the incident brought it into sharp focus. Thanks to the incredible efforts of the Men's Shed and Christeyns' generosity, we now have this lifesaving equipment right at our doorstep.”

This initiative is a testament to Christeyns' commitment to ensuring the health and safety of the community. Christeyns Professional Hygiene UK continues to demonstrate its dedication to the communities it serves, helping to make a difference in people's lives.