Stewart Medical Centre, who have taken on the patients at Elmwood Medical, say they are ‘pushing to complete the process’ after being delayed.

At the start of the year it was announced by Stewart Medical Centre the practice would take over the running and the patients from Elmwood Medical after negative Care Quality Commission inspection and subsequently lost the backing of GTD healthcare.

Following this announcement there were a number of meetings and discussions between GTD, Derby & Derbyshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) and other local stakeholders that would be directly impacted by this news, including staff at Stewart Medical Centre.

In January it was estimated the merger would take three and six months.

However, a statement from the team at Stewart Medical said: “Whilst we had very much hoped to have completed this process by now and be offering our services to the patients of Elmwood Medical Centre, we have been slightly delayed recently in getting all the relevant legal paperwork in place.

“We are still pushing to complete this process as quickly as possible.”

Since announcing the merger the team on Hartington Road have been ‘busy recruiting a number of staff in preparation for the takeover completing’.

To start with, the two practices operated as two separate entities.

Moving forward the practice will operate over two sites, keeping what is now Elmwood Medical Centre on Burlington Road, and its current home of Hartington Road but both venues will be called Stewart Medical Centre.

When the merger was announced staff at Stewart Medical Centre said ‘at the heart of it is patient care’ and how they can support patients the ‘best possible way’.

Last week saw two new receptionists join the team, both of whom are settling into their new roles really well already, the surgery says.

The spokesperson said: “We have also bolstered our nursing team with three new additions.

“We hope to be able to share a final completion date with all our patients, and the patients of Elmwood Medical Centre, very soon.”

To register with Stewart Medical Centre or for medical advice or to make an appointment visit www.stewartmc.nhs.uk